Wednesday’s “Wheel of Fortune” had everybody talking once again.

Contestant Tenaya was doing well until she tried to solve a “Jurassic Park”-related puzzle and failed miserably.

Tenaya was faced with, “_ urassic Park _o_ies,” however unsuccessfully guessed: “Jurassic Park bodies?” instead of “Jurassic Park movies.”

Genuinely one of the funnier guesses in Wheel of Fortune history. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/ijIOGY1x3f — Pat (@producepat) February 24, 2022

The epic mistake unfortunately cost the contestant over $10,000 and a chance to win big in the bonus round.

Host Pat Sajak insisted, “It’s gonna be okay. It really was fun having you here. I hope you had a good time, ’cause I did. $4,500 that round. You won $5,500.”

Social media users found the whole thing hilarious:

“Jurassic Park Bodies” – even Sajak couldn’t keep from laughing. #WheelOfFortune — sippin’ on Leninade ☭🚩 (@commiestar666) February 24, 2022

Oh good grief! Did she really just say JURASSIC PARK BODIES? #WheelOfFortune #SMH — GK901 (@IM4GN901) February 24, 2022

JURASSIC PARK BODIES 😂 I snorted #WheelOfFortune — ssss (@selmasays_) February 24, 2022

#WheelOfFortune Jurassic Park Bodies? I'm done for the night. pic.twitter.com/ZbtxyFcHIB — Nicole E Woolaston (@NicoleWoolent) February 24, 2022