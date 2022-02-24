Wednesday’s “Wheel of Fortune” had everybody talking once again.
Contestant Tenaya was doing well until she tried to solve a “Jurassic Park”-related puzzle and failed miserably.
Tenaya was faced with, “_ urassic Park _o_ies,” however unsuccessfully guessed: “Jurassic Park bodies?” instead of “Jurassic Park movies.”
The epic mistake unfortunately cost the contestant over $10,000 and a chance to win big in the bonus round.
Host Pat Sajak insisted, “It’s gonna be okay. It really was fun having you here. I hope you had a good time, ’cause I did. $4,500 that round. You won $5,500.”
Social media users found the whole thing hilarious:
