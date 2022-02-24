Dave Grohl wasn’t impressed with James Corden’s “Late Late Show” game Wednesday.

The Foo Fighters frontman took part in the “James That Tune” skit alongside fellow guest Hilary Duff, but from the get-go he poked fun at Corden.

For the game Grohl and Duff had to guess the songs Corden was playing on the keyboard. However, the host admitted he had “never learned the piano” nor did he intend to.

As Corden warmed up and tried to figure out the keys for an unnecessarily long time, Grohl yelled: “Just play the f**king song, man!”

Despite Corden giving “clues” to each track, telling Grohl that he should know, he failed to guess “Learn To Fly” and “My Hero”.

Ahead of the third song, Corden said: “This is the last one,” to which Grohl asked, “Promise?”

He then spoke a bit about burgers with Duff in a bid to distract themselves from Corden’s piano playing.

Grohl said of the last track, “I know what song it is but I’m afraid to say it for fear that people will think it sounds like that,” before correctly guessing “Best Of You”.

See more in the clip above.