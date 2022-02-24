Ellen Pompeo has starred in “Grey’s Anatomy” since 2005, so it’s not surprising she doesn’t remember every single episode.

The actress, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey on the much-loved show, talks to Martha Stewart on the latest episode of her podcast “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo”.

Pompeo tells the host she’s been doing “Grey’s” for 392 episodes over 18 seasons.

“I haven’t really seen most of them, I’ve watched only a handful. The few times I’ve directed, I went back and watched some old episodes.”

Pompeo continues, “My intention is, always to keep the spirit of the early days. That’s really the hard work, is to try to keep that sort of DNA, which is hard but gives us a goal at least to strive for.”

The star’s comments come after it was reported back in December that “Grey’s” would be returning for a 19th season.

Pompeo has been rumoured to be returning despite being open about being ready for the show to end.

She previously told Insider: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.

“​I feel like I’m the super-naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”