It’s all in Daniel Craig’s eyes.

On Wednesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, guest Billie Eilish talked about being nervous meeting the 53-year-old James Bond actor while working on the “No Time to Die” theme song.

“It’s James Bond,” she said. “He’s a DILF.”

“I found when I said it, it’s weird,” Meyers laughed. “But I want you to know that I’m in full agreement.”

“You should be,” Eilish said, adding of Craig: “Those eyes, girl.”

Meyers remarked that both Eilish and himself have beautiful blue eyes, but “we can’t even be in the same room with that man’s eyes.”

“You literally would not believe them,” the singer agreed. “They look crazy. When I met him I was like, ‘Whoa.'”

Meyers joked that he might have to ask for a hall pass from his wife for Daniel Craig.

“You have a hall pass?” Eilish asked, to which the host answered, “No,” but added, “Well, I’m going to have to go talk to her about it.”