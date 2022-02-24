It’s all in Daniel Craig’s eyes.
On Wednesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, guest Billie Eilish talked about being nervous meeting the 53-year-old James Bond actor while working on the “No Time to Die” theme song.
READ MORE: Billie Eilish & Finneas Met With Joe Biden At The White House
“It’s James Bond,” she said. “He’s a DILF.”
“I found when I said it, it’s weird,” Meyers laughed. “But I want you to know that I’m in full agreement.”
“You should be,” Eilish said, adding of Craig: “Those eyes, girl.”
Meyers remarked that both Eilish and himself have beautiful blue eyes, but “we can’t even be in the same room with that man’s eyes.”
READ MORE: Billie Eilish Stops Show To Get An Inhaler For Distressed Fan
“You literally would not believe them,” the singer agreed. “They look crazy. When I met him I was like, ‘Whoa.'”
Meyers joked that he might have to ask for a hall pass from his wife for Daniel Craig.
“You have a hall pass?” Eilish asked, to which the host answered, “No,” but added, “Well, I’m going to have to go talk to her about it.”