Matt Hutchins, husband of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, spoke candidly to Hoda Kotb about the moment he learned of his wife’s tragic death in a new interview with NBC News’ “Today”.

Halyna was shot and killed by a bullet from a prop gun on October 21 while on the set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was 42.

Actor Alec Baldwin was holding the prop gun when it fired but has insisted he never pulled the trigger.

Matt relived the heartbreaking moment he had to tell the couple’s nine-year-old son Aldous what had happened.

EXCLUSIVE: “My heart sank right away.” -Matt Hutchins, husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, on the moment when he had to tell their 9-year-old son that his mother had been killed on the set of the movie “Rust.” https://t.co/tL2uv2M6Ca pic.twitter.com/2AooJw4thT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 24, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Hutchins told @hodakotb about the heartbreaking moment he shared with his son that his wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was killed by a prop gun on set of "Rust." https://t.co/IhGS4nnMQN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 24, 2022

“A member of the production team told me that Halyna had been shot and my heart sank right away. Completely inexplicable to me that it could’ve happened at that moment.

“The first thing I thought… I sat down and I said, ‘I have to get my son.’ I had to be with him.

“I rushed home and on the way decided that we had to go to Santa Fe. When I got through to the doctor and spoke with him, he detailed exactly what had happened and that she didn’t survive… I was heartbroken.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Speaks On Camera For First Time Since Halyna Hutchins’ Death: ‘It’s A One In A Trillion Event’

EXCLUSIVE: “I also want her legacy as an artist to live.” -Matt Hutchins, husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on set of “Rust.” pic.twitter.com/qNANsFfcXJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 24, 2022

Matt continued, “I knew that I had to tell my son right away, just had to be very direct and blunt,” insisting he didn’t want the youngster to get his hopes up thinking they were going to spend time with Halyna.

He said of Aldous’s reaction, “Of course, he didn’t believe it right away… he didn’t want to believe it,” admitting every single holiday will be incredibly hard without his wife.

During the interview, Matt also spoke about being “angry” that Alec was just talking so publicly about the shooting.

When asked if he’d seen Alec’s TV interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, he replied: “Yeah. But watching him I just felt so angry.

“I was just so angry to see him talk about her death so publicly, in such a detailed way and then to not accept any responsibility after having just described killing her.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Reflects On Halyna Hutchins’ Death In New Year’s Day Video

He said of whether he thinks the majority of the blame lays on Alec, “The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not responsible, is absurd to me.

“But gun safety was not the only problem on that set. There were a number of industry standards that were not practised and there’s multiple responsible parties.”