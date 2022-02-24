Tyler Perry is still miffed at Jimmy Kimmel.

On Wednesday night, the star of “A Madea Homecoming” appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and took the host to task for skipping out on a big party invitation.

“Last time you were here, I don’t know if you remember,” Kimmel said, “was right after you’d opened your big studio in Atlanta.”

“Yeah, that you didn’t come to the big party I had,” Perry responded. “You got an invitation, that you didn’t come to. That one. I remember. I’m still scarred from it. And you said you’d send me a gift, and I still don’t have the gift. So where’s the gift? You didn’t come, you didn’t send the gift.”

Laughing, Kimmel tried to use the COVID pandemic as an excuse but Perry pointed out that the party was three months before the pandemic started.

“I figured it must have been intended for Jimmy Fallon or something,” Kimmel joked. “I was thinking, like, Well why would I be invited to your party?”

“Well, it said Jimmy Kimmel, and I did a special video to you saying please come,” Perry said. “So I don’t know how you could have gotten that mistaken.”

To make up for the snub, Kimmel had Guillermo go out to a souvenir shop to buy Perry a “Best Dad Oscar” and a magnet that said “Hollywood” as a gift, which Perry graciously accepted.