Spencer Pratt is saying exactly what he thinks in his latest TikTok clips.

The reality TV star has been calling out “The Hills” for making his wife Heidi Montag, whom he married in 2008, pretend she was having a pregnancy scare in season 2 of the show, which ran in 2006-2010.

Spencer captioned the clip, “The original #euphoria @heidimontag knocking this scene out the park! But reality is I think it’s shady some old men asked young girl to fake this. Adam DiVello the producer is as creepy as creepy gets!”

DiVello, who now works on shows, including “Selling Sunset” and “Selling Tampa”, was executive producer on “The Hills” from 2006 to 2008.

Spencer spoke about the scene as it played it out on the TV behind him. A then 20/21-year-old Heidi could be seen dramatically taking a pregnancy test.

“That was all set up,” Spencer insisted in the clip. “We got these 40-year-old-plus men asking a 20-year-old—maybe 21-year-old—woman to go pretend like she thinks she’s pregnant with a guy that’s already making her look bad.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m furious about this. I can’t believe they played her out like that.”

Heidi then jumped in to say: “They were like, ‘OK, we have a really great idea for you,’ like they just gave me the lead role in ‘Twilight’ or something.

“And guess what, I was excited to get more screen time so I was like, ‘Whatever, sure. Who cares.'”

ET Canada has contacted DiVello’s Done and Done Productions for comment.