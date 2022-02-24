Maksim Chmerkovskiy is giving followers a personal update on the situation unfolding in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared from a balcony in Kyiv a series of videos, emotionally reacting to Russia’s invasion of the country.

“I’m in Kyiv, contrary to what I probably should’ve done a while ago,” he said in the first video. “Not that no one saw this coming, but everybody was hoping that the finality of this situation would be averted, that there wasn’t going to be these kind of aggressive measures.”

In a second, more lengthy video, a visibly emotional Chmerkovskiy said, “You know me — I stay strong, and I don’t show it. But I want to go back home. And I realize that I have the way to — I realize that I have a different passport, and my family is far away.”

Letting followers know he was “about to go into a bomb shelter because s**t’s going down,” the dancer made a plea to the people of Russia.

“In 2022’s civilized world, this is not the way we do things,” he said. “I think the Russians need to get up and actually say something, because no one’s opinion is being heard. This is all one man’s ambition of something, and however convenient it sounds in Moscow, however comfortable you are where you are in Russia, I just don’t think this is the right thing.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began late Wednesday night, with shelling across the country, and ground troops heading into Ukrainian territory.

“I’m uneasy, I’m very scared … but I do know, at the very least, I have a chance. I have a passport and a way out. A lot of people here do not, and it’s f**king nonsense,” Chmerkovskiy said.

“I have [had] a f**king incredible pleasure to spend, on the ground, about six months now, and I’ve fell back in love — I never fell out of love, but I know now who these people are. I know who this country is, what it represents, what it stands for,” he continued. “And it’s completely not what is being portrayed to the Russian people in order to justify this invasion.”

Chmerkovskiy closed by asking followers not to “bombard” his wife with messages, and added, “I’m gonna do my best to try and keep you informed. I’m not a journalist — I have absolutely no reason to do this other than I just want an opinion of someone else, ’cause news is crazy and the reports have been insane. Love you all.”