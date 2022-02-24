Click to share this via email

Kate Hudson is a big Gwen Stefani fan.

The actress shared a snap of her eldest son Ryder Russell, 18, wearing a T-shirt with the No Doubt singer on it, joking in the caption that he “better put a lock” on his closet because she was “coming” for it.

Stefani then noticed the photo, replying in the comments: “👀 @katehudson no need to steal! I’ve got something better for you.”

Hudson shares Ryder with ex Chris Robinson. She also shares three-year-old daughter Rani Rose with fiancé Danny Fujikawa and son Bingham, 10, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

The latest Ryder shot comes after he recently gushed about his budding relationship with Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann’s daughter Iris on Instagram.

The teenager planted a kiss on Iris’s cheek and captioned the shot with a single red heart emoji.

Hudson gushed “Sweets 💞” in the comments, while Mann wrote: “❤️❤️❤️”