Pink isn’t getting the party started when it comes to her 10-year-old daughter, Willow, and technology.

“There’s a light side and a shadow side to technology in general for adults, as well,” Pink said on Today. The 42-year-old singer, who also shares 5-year-old son Jameson with husband Carey Hart, is saying a firm no when it comes to technology and her children.

“For kids, I’m not there yet,” she said of allowing her children to have mobile devices. “I have a 10-year-old who does not have a phone, although she pointed out to me yesterday, ‘You know most of the kids in my class, fifth grade, have a phone.’ That doesn’t move my needle. I don’t care.”

Pink and Hart have been finding other ways to keep their kids entertained. Earlier this month, the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer shared the latest fun addition to their house. “I really hope this trampoline was a good idea #winning #flying #pleaselordgivemestrengthandlessanxiety,” she captioned the photo of Willow and Jameson catching air while jumping.

Parenting has taught the GRAMMY winner a lot. Last year, Pink and her husband opened up about how it has changed their lives for the better.

“Children made us grow up a lot more,” Hart noted. “You can’t be young and loose and petty and fighting as much with children, so children definitely made us grow up and prioritize and kind of get in our lane and stay in our lane. So that definitely helped out quite a bit.”

Pink added about the lifestyle she and her husband have created, “I credit a lot of that to Carey, because Carey has his own career, but he pauses every couple of years for us. We are a family unit. Everywhere we go, we roll together, and I’m lucky to be able to be the boss and to call the shots, and to create a universe in which they can thrive.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Pink and Carey Hart Share Sweet Birthday Tribute to Daughter WIllow

Pink Honors Late Dad on What Would Have Been His 76th Birthday

Carey Hart Thanks ‘Amazing’ Wife Pink After He Undergoes Spine Surgery