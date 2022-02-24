Kendall Jenner has developed an effective method for better mental health.

In a new interview with i-D, the reality star shares how writing in a diary at least once a week has helped her regain a sense of privacy.

Describing feelings of anxiety, panic attacks, and even “a little bit of depression,” Jenner explains, “It’s important to have a space that’s just for you where you can let out your happiness, your anger, frustrations, and stress, the things that are freaking you out, the things that are making you happy and even just ideas.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Wipes Out In TikTok Debut

Jenner also reveals that when she says she keeps her diary locked away, she means it literally.

“Yeah, it’s like an old-fashioned diary. It has a lock on it and I hide it, I lock it away: mine is so, so secretive. I’m like, ‘No one can ever get this.’”

Along with writing, Jenner also reads books to help ease her stress.

“I was having a panic attack two nights ago,” she says, “and I was just like, ‘Oh, but you know what? I’m just going to pick up this book and try to forget.’”

She adds that reading is a “great form of therapy and form of distraction,” and says, “I just love having things that are for me and no one else, you know? I feel like reading is one of those things.”

Jenner also discusses trying new things amid all the public attention she receives.

“I used to be really angry,” she says. “I mean, you can literally find old videos of me screaming at the paparazzi for no reason, but also for a very obvious reason. I’m just a lot more at peace with things now. It’s hard to explain… it’s just something that you learn to live with, I guess.”

READ MORE: Kendall Jenner Claps Back At Troll Criticizing The ‘Inappropriate’ Dress She Wore To A Friend’s Wedding

She also adds, “I’m a control freak at heart. At a young age, I had to give up that control and let someone else portray me in the way that they wanted to, for an editorial or a campaign or commercial – whatever it was. That was my job. Now, being on the other side is taking that control back in a way, building my own brand, and feeling empowered – and it has been really amazing. As a woman and as someone who comes from a really female-driven family, it was really cool to put all my tools to work.”

Talking about taking on new endeavours and challenges, Jenner says, “It still feels like I’m not fully formed, but with every chapter I become a little bit more fulfilled.”

Finally, Jenner says, “It’s a sad thing to say, but sometimes you almost have to remind yourself who you are. I think doing your own personal work is a really great way of reminding yourself, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. This is who I am.’”