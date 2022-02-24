Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway really put their love to the test in a new trailer for Apple TV+’s “WeCrashed”.
Leto transforms into WeWork founder Adam Neumann in the limited series, with Hathaway playing his wife Rebekah.
“What do you think when I say ‘workspace’?” Leto’s Neumann asks in the clip, before coming up with his WeWork idea to transform the way we work.
A synopsis reads: “The love story at the centre of the rise and fall of one of the world’s most valuable startups.
“WeWork grows from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its valuation plummets.”
The series also stars America Ferrera, Kyle Marvin, Cricket Brown, and O-T Fagbenle.
The first three episodes of “WeCrashed” premiere on AppleTV+ on March 18. New weekly episodes will then premiere each Friday through April 22.