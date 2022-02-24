“Adults Adopting Adults” is no more.

On Thursday, Variety reported that A&E has cancelled the controversial reality series just three episodes into its originally planned 10-episode run, due to low ratings.

Along with the cancellation, “Adults Adopting Adults” has been removed from A&E’s streaming platforms.

The series, which launched in January, told “incredible stories of adults seeking legal adoption for either a sincere desire for a true family experience or perhaps more questionable motives.”

Controversial began to dog the series over one featured couple, Christy and Danny Huff, who were planning to adopt a pregnant 20-year-old woman, Ileana, from Austria.

Danny had previously tried to adopt an 18-year-old woman, but the adoption didn’t go through due to romantic feelings he developed for her, with his wife noting that he had been unfaithful in their marriage before.

When Ileana joined the family, Danny’s behaviour around her drew concern on social media, in particular when he told her, “I want you to stay right here because I like hugging you and you’re awfully sweet.”

Viewers began accusing Danny of grooming and human trafficking, and later, now-deleted TikTok videos surfaced in which he made racially charged comments.

Danny told The Daily Beast that his comments were not the reason for the show’s cancellation, calling the allegations of against him “absolutely false,” and adding of his comments to Ileana, “I never had any inappropriate actions, words, comments, anything to her.”