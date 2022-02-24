Click to share this via email

Joey King and Steven Piet dip their toes in paradise.

King, 22, and Piet recently explored Costa Rica. The “Kissing Booth” actress shared photo of the couple’s romantic expedition on Wednesday. King showed off her toned physique in a floral bikini; meanwhile, blue-eyed Piet is seen shirtless wearing a towel around his waist.

A number of King’s celebrity friends chimed in on the Instagram carousel’s comments section.

“HOTTEST COUPLE OF THE YEAR,” Anna Sophia Robb wrote.

“You guys are hot. Respectfully,” Amy Forsyth chimed in.

Elle Fanning and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” star Brianne Tju also wrote in.

“Boddddddddyyyyyyy,” wrote Fanning, and Tju added, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME JOEY LYNN KING?!!! Is this a joke?”

King and Piet publicized their relationship in Sept. 2019 at a screening of “Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets”. The two creative minds co-executive produced “The Act”.