Robin Roberts will take periodic breaks from “Good Morning America” as she supports her partner Amber Laign following the latter’s breast cancer diagnosis.

Roberts, 61, took to Instagram on Thursday to publicly share an update on Laign’s health.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing,” Roberts began, per Just Jared. “At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery last month, and this morning will begin chemotherapy.

“Thankfully, the prognosis is good. And we’re so grateful to our family and close friends who have known this and have kept it private until Amber was ready to share it with others.”

Roberts battled breast cancer in 2007 and was diagnosed with a bone marrow disease in 2012. Now it’s time to support Laign like her partner has supported her in the past.

“She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges, like my journey with cancer,” Roberts said. “It’s my turn now, to be there for her as she was for me.

“That means that I’ll be away from ‘GMA’ from time to time like this morning as she starts chemo.”