Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend Matthew Rondeau has reportedly been arrested for felony domestic violence.

Law enforcement sources were said to have told TMZ that the pair got into a fight Wednesday night after he accused her of cheating.

The fight was said to have become physical after she returned home Thursday morning, with the “Celebrity Big Brother” star reportedly bearing visible marks on her body.

The arrest comes after Rondeau went live on Moakler’s Instagram in a since-deleted video.

He slammed the reality TV star in an expletive-filled rant, accusing her of staying at a neighbour’s house who has a wife and kids.

Rondeau then called Moakler “a f**king w***e” and the C-word numerous times, insisting they were “done.”

According to Page Six, Rondeau also claimed she wasn’t over her exes, including Travis Barker, who is now engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

He later called Moakler “f**king disgusting” on his Instagram Story.

The on/off pair have seemingly been having issues for a while, with him wiping his account of photos of her while she was on “CBB” allegedly due to her growing bond with Lamar Odom on the show.