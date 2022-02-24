Dave Grohl is testing his taste buds on “Hot Ones” with Sean Evans.

The musician stopped by the YouTube show to test his spice tolerance while talking his career, promoting his band’s upcoming horror movie “Studio 666,” and to share his love of extra-terrestrials.

“From an early age, I was super-into UFOs,” he answered, when asked about his life-long obsession with the cryptids. “I read this book, Above Top Secret, and in that I saw the term ‘Foo Fighters’. And here we are.”

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Yells At James Corden During Awkward ‘Late Late Show’ Song-Guessing Game With Hilary Duff

His love of the supernatural may have extended to his creative aspirations with the band’s new horror movie.

Surprisingly, the 53-year-old revealed the idea for the film came as he was working on their new album Medicine at Midnight.

“I was looking for a house where I could just shut everything off and record, and then I’m in this creepy old house demoing stuff,” he explained. “And I’m like, ‘why don’t we just make the record here, take a little bit of time off, and then make a super quick, low-budget, slasher, run-and-gun horror film?'”

That idea became the inception for “Studio 666” which comes out on Feb. 25.

“I feel like we’re the band to do something that f–king stupid,” he said of the sudden dip into the film industry.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Opens Up About Hearing Loss: ‘I’ve Been Reading Lips For 20 Years’

Evans revealed the “Foo Fighters” frontman was one of the most requested guests through the years, up there with fan favourite guests like Gordon Ramsay.

The musician gave a nod to the celebrity chef, commenting, “I feel like Gordon had a hard time on this show. Maybe I should have a drinking game with him sometime.”

He had brought a variety of cocktails to share with Evans in exchange for his hospitality and the chicken wings.

Grohl didn’t even need the chasers as he barely flinched when it came to The Final Dab. It turned out, the musician was used to the hot sauce.

READ MORE: Sebastian Stan Discusses The Importance Of Formal Acting While Struggling To Eat Spicy Wings On ‘Hot Ones’

“I have this sh-t at home. Sometimes I come home from rehearsal, I drink a couple beers, I eat a teaspoon of this sh-t,” he revealed. “So, you know what. ‘Hot Ones?’ I got your a—.”