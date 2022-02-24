Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Sean Penn is right in the middle of a geopolitical crisis.

The actor is currently in Ukraine filming a documentary about the Russian invasion of the country.

READ MORE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Emotional Video Messages From Kyiv Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Penn was spotted Thursday attending a press briefing from the Presidential Office in Kyiv.

Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

According to TMZ, the Ukrainian government has said Penn is there to capture the conflict and that the actor is showing “courage and honesty.”

READ MORE: Kanye West Plans Trip To Russia To Meet With President Vladimir Putin

While at the briefing, Penn was seen speaking with journalists and members of the Ukrainian military to understand the developing situation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said of Penn, “The more such people in our country now, true friends of Ukraine, who support the struggle for freedom, the sooner it will be possible to stop Russia’s treacherous attack.”