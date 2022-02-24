Miesha Tate is victorious once again as the new champion of “Celebrity Big Brother”.

The former UFC star took home the $250,000 prize during the live finale on Wednesday.

“I’m just trying to take it all in,” said Tate, while speaking with ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman after her win. “I can’t believe that I did that, but I managed to get through that. What a crazy journey.”

The mixed martial artist received all but one of the juror’s votes, with Todrick Hall coming in runner-up position.

Some of the jury members snubbed Hall in light of the behaviour they witnessed after leaving the house.

“I was very blind sided by that,” admitted Tate. “I think I have a lot to go back and review. I really didn’t see it coming.”

It looks like it will be some time before fans get to hear Hall’s side of the story since the singer has currently cancelled all of his press interviews.

“My cast was furious at Todrick,” said Cynthia Bailey, who was also in the final three. “I didn’t have a chance to even talk to anyone. I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ They were like, ‘We’ll tell you, just make sure you watch the live feed.'”