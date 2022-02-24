Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin are going their separate ways.

Carter took to Twitter this week and announced that he and his fiancée have split. Carter, 34, reconciled in Dec. 2021 after breaking up the month before.

“My relationship has come to a point where we have to part ways,” Carter wrote on Thursday. “Please respect my privacy at this time. Thank you.

“I have no intentions on being in any relationship anytime soon. I’m too scarred and I can’t trust any woman. So I’m going to protect my soul and my heart at this time.”

Carter and Martin share one child together, a 3-month-old son named Prince.