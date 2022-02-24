Michelle Yeoh promises “Everything Everywhere All At Once” is like nothing you’ve seen before.

The actress opened up about the mind-bending film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly for their digital issue cover story.

“When I read the script, it blew my mind. I had no idea what it was all about. There was no one singular way to look at it,” she revealed. “So I wanted to meet the Daniels, so they could explain to me what the heck they were thinking when they wrote that.”

When it came to the young directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, she had nothing but praise for them.

“I love finding new young directors to work with because they think out of the box, they think so differently. I’m an old dinosaur,” she admitted. “After the first meeting, I thought ‘these guys are evil geniuses.'”

The directors had equal praise for the martial arts movie veteran as they had written the role of Evelyn Wang with Yeoh in mind.

“We grew up on those Hong Kong action movies,” said Scheinert. “We couldn’t imagine anyone other than her playing the part, and that was very scary.”

Working on the film may have been even scarier for Yeoh who admitted that every day on set, she had no idea what would happen.

“Every day when I walk on the set, I look at my directors and go ‘you know I don’t know what’s happening, right?'” The actress laughed. “They would go like ‘don’t worry, don’t worry. We’ll walk you through it.’ You would go like ‘oh shoot, I am in serious trouble again.‘ But it was great.”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” follows middle-aged Chinese immigrant Evelyn who manages a failing laundromat. While being interviewed by an IRS agent (Jamie Lee Curtis), trying to get her taxes done, she is suddenly recruited to stop an evil force that threatens the multiverse. She is then confronted by her multiple different lives in these different universes. The journey sees Yeoh as a famed celebrity in one universe, a rock in another, and a woman with hot dog fingers in yet another.

The film sees the actress call on all of her martial arts and stunt work experience as she goes toe to toe with Curtis.

Reflecting on her long action-packed career, Yeoh recalled the “Supercop” stunt that almost ended her life.

It involved jumping from the roof of a truck onto a convertible Jackie Chan drove while both cars sped down the road.

“In Asia at that time, we don’t really do rehearsals; we don’t have weeks of preparation. We learn the stunt, and we do it,” said Yeoh. “So you park the [truck] and Jackie’s car next to each other, and you look at it, and it’s about a six-foot fall, it’s not much, and you think, I could do this. But once the two cars are moving, you go, oh, wow, this is a completely different experience.”

In the first take, the actress landed on the second car, but fell off onto the road, narrowly missing being crushed by the oncoming cars.

“All I remember was like ‘Duhn!’ on the ground. Fortunately, I didn’t go head first,” she recounted. “Then I hear Jackie. He was like, ‘Okay, okay, that’s it! Enough! We are finished for the day! We’re not doing anymore! This is stupid! This is ridiculous! We’re not doing it!'”

Despite the call to end the stunt, Yeoh was ready to give it another try and nailed it in the next take.

“When you fall off a horse, you jump back, right on, right away,” said Yeoh.

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” will hit limited theatres on Mar. 25 with a wide release on April 8.

