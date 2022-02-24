Kelly Dodd says “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is quite superficial.

Dodd opened up to “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy following her departure from “RHOC”. The reality star dished on the fake friendships that play out on the programme.

“I talk to Tamra [Judge] and Vicki [Gunvalson] all the time,” Dodd told Lewis. “There aren’t real friendships there. It’s all forced. You see it. There are no real friendships except for Emily [Simpson] and Gina [Kirschenheiter].”

Dodd also dished on her nasty text messages, particularly when engaging with ex-husband Michael Dodd.

“There is no helpful and protectiveness with those people,” she said. He’s always trying to shake me down. I don’t get child support, I don’t spousal maintenance. Just pay for your kid. Just pay for your kid.”

“RHOC” has been running since 2006. Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, are currently working towards a new show.