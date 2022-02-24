Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to join an exclusive list of people when they receive the President’s Award at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.

The NAACP and BET announced on Thursday that Harry and Markle will be presented with this year’s President’s Award. Previous recipients include Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, LeBron James, Rihanna, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Lauryn Hill and Soledad O’Brien.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Files Legal Complaint Against Associated Newspapers

“It’s a true honour to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago,” Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a press release.

This year’s ceremony boasts a performance by Mary J. Blige and appearances by Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Paula Patton, Questlove, Samuel L. Jackson, Simu Lius, Tiffany Haddish and Zendaya.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Lawyers Say He Feels Unsafe Bringing Kids To U.K.

Additionally, the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Foundation teamed up with NAACP to create the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award. Its inaugural recipient will be Dr. Safiya Noble.

“We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organization on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards,” the statement added.

Harry and Meghan’s Archewell has been partnered since its inception with Dr. Noble’s UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry to help fund racial and economic justice in the tech sector.

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards airs live on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.