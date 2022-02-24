Click to share this via email

Angelina Jolie is opening up about her firsthand experience with helping communities in Cambodia.

The actress posted photos of her trip to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in Samlot district on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family.”

The actress adopted her first child Maddox from Cambodia in 2002.

Photos featured the actress with her 15-year-old daughter Shiloh enjoying the outdoors and speaking with local organizers.

“Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district. The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation,” she continued. “I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching and mapping patrol routes.”

Jolie founded the MJP Foundation in 2003 which aims at protecting rural villages and protecting wildlife. One of its first tasks was to clear areas contaminated by landmines.

The actress actively works with many organizations. She visited the U.S. capital in early February to advocate to renew the Violence Against Women Act.