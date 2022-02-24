Angelina Jolie is focused on supporting those displaced by the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces on Wednesday following months and months of growing concern over Russia’s military presence at the border.

“Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine,” Jolie wrote on Thursday. “My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment — for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law — cannot be overstated.”

Jolie also linked to a statement published by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine,” the statement reads. “The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating. There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. Civilian lives and civilian infrastructure must be protected and safeguarded at all times, in line with International Humanitarian Law.”

UNHCR is working with authorities, the United Nations, Ukraine and neighbouring countries to provide humanitarian assistance.

“Accordingly, we have stepped up our operations and capacity in Ukraine and neighbouring countries,” the statement concludes. “We remain firmly committed to support all affected populations in Ukraine and countries in the region.”