Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a statement in support of Ukraine as Russian forces invade.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a message via their Archewell Foundation showing their support.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the short message read.

A number of celebrities have released statements within the last 24 hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces on Wednesday following months and months of growing concern over Russia’s military presence at the border.

“Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine,” Angelina Jolie wrote on Instagram. “My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.”

Sean Penn is also in Ukraine where he is documenting the invasion for a documentary.

According to TMZ, the Ukrainian government has said Penn is there to capture the conflict and that the actor is showing “courage and honesty.”