Sally Kellerman has died at 84.

Kellerman’s long career spanned over 60 years, with her best being known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in “MASH”.

According to Deadline, Kellerman was living in an assisted living facility in Woodland Hills, California and died from complications of dementia.

Sally KellermanMash — Photo: 20th Century Fox/Aspen/Kobal/Shutterstock

On top of Robert Altman’s “MASH”, the two frequently worked together including “The Player”, “Welcome to L.A.” and “Brewster McCloud”. The latter which she also recorded the soundtrack for.

Other popular roles Kellerman had included “The Twilight Zone”, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” and “Star Trek”.

Kellerman’s notable voice earned her voicework for Revlon, Mercedes-Benz and Hidden Valley Ranch dressing.

Her work as an actress earned her Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She was also nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her work on “The Young and the Restless” in 2015.

Kellerman is survived by her son Jack Krane.