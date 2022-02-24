“The Crown” has reached a setback as a major theft took place on set.

Nearly $200,000 worth of antiques were stolen from the set of Netflix’s historical drama.

READ MORE: ‘The Crown’ Casts Humayun Saeed As Princess Diana’s Love Interest Dr. Hasnat Khan

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely. Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up,” a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

In total, over 200 items were taken while the show was filming the fifth season. Some the antiques include the 1897 Imperial Coronation coach egg by Fabergé, a clock face of a William IV grandfather clock and Russian religious icons.

Set decorator Alison Harvey told Antiques Trade Gazette, “The items stolen are not necessarily in the best condition and therefore of limited value for resale. However, they are valuable as pieces to the UK film industry.”

READ MORE: Elizabeth Debicki Transforms Into Princess Diana To Recreate Her Final Public Appearance For ‘The Crown’ Season 5

A rep for the South Yorkshire police told Variety, “Police were called at 4.30pm on Wednesday 16 February following a report of theft from vehicles at Pastures Road, Doncaster. It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated the incident but all existing lines of enquiry have now been exhausted. The case has been filed pending any new lines of enquiry.”

Season five of “The Crown” is set to premiere in the fall.