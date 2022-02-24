Amy Schneider just keeps winning.

After a record-breaking “Jeopardy!” streak, Schneider shared she is engaged to Genevieve Davis.

“I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she’s my fiancée!!! I couldn’t be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world,” Scheider wrote on Twitter.

She also shared pictures of both hers and Davis’ engagement rings.

I have an announcement: Genevieve is no longer my girlfriend… she's my fiancée!!! I couldn't be happier or more proud to spend my life with the very best person in the entire world 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ftd53zxnzF — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) February 24, 2022

Schneider recently captured hearts as she brought in 40 consecutive wins, becoming the most successful woman to compete on “Jeopardy!” and second-most consecutive wins behind Ken Jennings.

She has since signed with talent agency CAA and will compete in the Tournament of Champions this fall.