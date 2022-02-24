Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Weeknd is speaking out after an ill-timed tweet.

On Wednesday evening, the Canadian singer took to the social media platform to tweet, “LET’S GOOOOOOO.”

LET’S GOOOOOOOO — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

While he didn’t share what the tweet was in reference to, it came around the same time Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Armed Forces.

READ MORE: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Stand With The People Of Ukraine’

After facing backlash, The Weeknd returned to Twitter to clarify he wasn’t aware the invasion had started.

“Unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. I pray for everyone’s safety,” he said.

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

READ MORE: Angelina Jolie Is ‘Praying For The People In Ukraine’ Following Russian Invasion

The Weeknd recently released his album Dawn FM and has a music special premiering on Prime Video on Feb. 26.

A number of celebs have condemned the Russian attacks and shown their support for the people of Ukraine including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.