Peta Murgatroyd‘s asking fans to pray for her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently stuck in Ukraine while the nation is under attack by Russia.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro took to Instagram on Thursday and posted on her feed and Story a lengthy post about the overwhelming pain she finds herself as Chmerkovskiy finds himself among the millions scattering for safety amid the crisis.

“Please pray for my husband Maks,” Murgatroyd begins her post. “I don’t usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I’m struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more.”

Murgatroyd, who shares 5-year-old son Shai with Chmerkovskiy, said many fans are asking her for details about her husband’s whereabouts and acknowledged she doesn’t have many answers but knows that “he is safe right now.” She also implored fans to “pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians who’s lives are being greatly uprooted.”

Fellow “DWTS” pro Jenna Johnson also took to her Instagram Story to repost Murgatroyd’s post. Johnson added, “Please pray for my brother-in-law who is stuck in Ukraine. The whole situation is devastating and truly heart breaking for the country. This is real and this is very scary.”

Earlier on Thursday, Chmerkovskiy took to social media and spoke out from the capital of Kyiv amid Russia’s invasion of the country. The 42-year-old ballroom dancer, who grew up in Ukraine when it was part of the Soviet Union, is in the country filming as a judge for the upcoming season of Ukraine’s “World of Dance”.

Chmerkovskiy choked back tears while describing the scene in the now war-torn country. He also said his friends’ relatives in Ukraine “can’t just escape.” While addressing any Russians watching, Chmerkovskiy said, “I am not at this point someone who is pleading for someone else’s safety from a far distance, from a safe distance. I’m somebody who’s about to go into a bomb shelter because s**t’s going down.”

