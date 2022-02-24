Keith Urban’s daughter is following in her dad’s musical footsteps.

The country crooner revealed that daughter Faith, 11, has “a great musical ear.”

“I can tell ’cause she’ll hear a melody and go to the little piano and figure it out by singing it and matching the notes and stuff,” he told ABC Audio. “She’s got a good ear.”

Urban shares daughters Faith and Sunday, 13, with Nicole Kidman. By the sounds of things, Sunday is more like her actress mom.

“Sunday, I think, has always been interested in filming and making little stories with her little iPad,” Urban said. “Even when she was 5, 6 years old, she liked to film with her iPad. Kids from the neighbourhood will come over for playdates, and I tell you, immediately, they will be roped into being in these mini-movies that she makes. They’ve got to learn their parts and everything.”

He added, “It would be great if [Sunday] continues [making movies], ’cause I think she’s a storyteller –– a good storyteller.”

Kidman previously told “The View” how Sunday wants to be a director.

“[It’s] interesting, ’cause my daughter wants to be a director, as well,” Kidman said. “She’s got that eye and she’s watching.”