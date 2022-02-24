Oliver Hudson is getting candid about his mental health.

The actor shared an honest video taken in June 2021 as he came off of his prescription medication.

“So this was June 30th of last year. I was in throes of intense anxiety. There were moments, very few, where I felt normal. I was gonna post this then but got nervous that it was too self indulgent and it very well may be but f**k it.. I just came upon it and thought I’d share,” Hudson said in the caption.

In the clip, Hudson spoke about how “scary” his anxiety can be.

“I’m compelled in this moment. I went off my Lexapro about three months ago,” he explained. “I was on it for about five and half years for anxiety and it’s been really gnarly for me.”

READ MORE: Oliver Hudson Says Goldie Hawn Is ‘Gonna Be Sad’ Now That He’s Moved Out Of Her House

Saying how “crushing” and “debilitating” coming off the medication could be, but was thankful that in that moment he was feeling “good.”

“I feel f**king great and it may be fleeting,” he said. “In an hour, I might be back to where I was but I’m going to bath in normalcy for a moment.”

“I love you Oliver,” sister Kate Hudson comments, with Gwyneth Paltrow sharing the same sentiments.

“My anxiety was absolutely debilitating. Cheers to being anxiety free & hoping it doesn’t return,” Kyle Richards added.

Many others also shared their own mental health journeys.

Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn, also recently spoke out about mental health.

In an op-ed for USA Today, Hawn got candid about the toll the ongoing pandemic is taking on kids’ mental health.

READ MORE: Goldie Hawn Writes Op-Ed About Kids’ Struggles With Mental Health Due To The Pandemic

“Today, we are in the midst of a national trauma that could very well surpass 9/11 and approach the heightened terror of the Cold War years. The COVID era has changed our children’s lives in far more real, tangible ways — social distancing, school closures, daily mask use,” wrote Hawn.

Adding, “Kids are afraid of people, spaces, even the air around them — a level of constant fear not seen in decades.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.