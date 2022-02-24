“Jeopardy!”‘s newest champ has a lot to celebrate.
Christine Whelchel won her first game on Wednesday with $34,000 but being “cancer free” was even more of a celebration.
Whelchel told host Ken Jennings how she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer while auditioning for the show the year prior.
“I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the ‘Jeopardy!’ test,” Whelchel said. “And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May.”
“Well, evidently the audition went well! You’re here. And I hope the surgery [went well], too,” Jenning said.
“Everything else went well and I’m cancer-free as of right now,” Whelchel beamed.
The Twitter account for “Jeopardy!” also celebrated Whelchel.
“Cancer-free and now on Jeopardy! Congratulations, Christine. 😊,” they tweeted.
Cancer-free and now on Jeopardy! Congratulations, Christine. 😊 pic.twitter.com/6GcY866Zrc
