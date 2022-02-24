Michael Madsen has been released after being arrested Wednesday night. According to multiple reports, Madsen was arrested in Malibu on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Madsen’s Malibu home, which he was renting, at around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday night, by the property’s owner, who detained the actor in a citizen’s arrest.

According to LASD arrest records, obtained by ET, the “Kill Bill” actor was then transported to West Hills Hospital before being taken to the sheriff’s Lost Hills Station, where he was issued a $500 citation and released about 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

It is unclear at this time why the owner of the property Madsen had been renting called the police on the actor.

Madsen’s arrest comes just one month after the death of his 26-year-old son, Hudson, who died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, a spokesperson for the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to ET.

Shortly after Hudson’s sudden death, Madsen shared the final text message he got from his son, telling the Los Angeles Times he’s in “shock” because they had just spoken a few days ago and he was happy.

In a statement to the L.A. Times, the “Reservoir Dogs” star said, “My last text from him was ‘I love you dad.'” Madsen added, “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy.”

Hudson, the godson of Quentin Tarantino, was Madsen’s eldest son with wife DeAnna Madsen, followed by brothers Kalvin and Luke. Madsen has two more sons — Christian and Max — with his ex-wife, Jeannine Bisignano.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” the Madsen family said in a statement issued to Metro. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Madsen also told the L.A. Times that he “didn’t see any signs of depression.” The 64-year-old actor said he’s “just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

According to the outlet, Hudson had just completed his first tour in the U.S. Army, where he was a sergeant stationed in Hawaii. Madsen told the L.A. Times he has asked for a full military investigation. The actor claimed “that officers and rank and file were shaming” Hudson for seeking therapy, and that forced him to stop treating his mental health issues, which Hudson had been keeping private.

