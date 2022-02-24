Click to share this via email

Brad Pitt is teasing his upcoming film “Bullet Train”.

The highly anticipated film will be released this summer, with the first trailer coming out next week.

In what could almost pass as a real train line ad, Pitt narrates a video for the fictional Nippon Speed Line (NSL).

The clip promises “an unforgettable experience” set to scenic views of Japan. It seems to be the real deal until it finishes with a bloody Pitt sitting aboard the bullet train.

“You put peace out into the world, you get peace back,” Pitt says in the voiceover.

As pointed out by Collider, Nippon Speed Line’s website features a countdown to March 2 when the trailer drops. NSL is also run by Columbia Tristar Marketing Group– the same company that does “Bullet Train”‘s studio Columbia Pictures’ marketing.

“Bullet Train” is based on the novel Maria Bītoru about five assassins on a high-speed train travelling between Tokyo and Morioka. They each discover that their assignments are linked to one another.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch will helm the film with an impressive cast including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Masi Oka and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.