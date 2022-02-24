Elliot Page is speaking out after Texas officials declared gender-affirming surgeries among youth would be classified as “child abuse”.

“I am horrified by the inhumane and downright dangerous declarations by the Texas Governor and Attorney General,” Page told Variety.

“Trans youth deserve gender-affirming care and to be able to live their true, authentic selves without fear and oppression,” Page continued. “I stand with trans youth and their families.”

On Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton proclaimed that hormone therapy, puberty blockers and other types of gender-affirming health care for trans youth are forms of child abuse.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott added that “prompt and thorough investigations” into gender-affirming care for trans-youth would take place.

Gabrielle Union also spoke out against the laws, which similar ones are being passed in Florida.

“This is where we are,” Union wrote on Twitter. “We shot past dangerous and horrific a long time ago. The rubber has hit the road so who is standing shoulder to shoulder in this fight? Who truly gives a shit and whose on that performative bs? Let’s see.”

“Better Things” actor Jen Richards wrote, “Texas has declared that the kind of care recommended by every major medical and pediatric association, with decades of proof of efficacy, and provided by doctors in full cooperation with parents…is child abuse.”

“We know what the result will be,” Richards said. “Because trans people exist, have always existed, and will always exists, it just means that trans youth will be more at risk, more vulnerable, at home and in schools. They will be kicked out or run away and suicide rates will spike.”