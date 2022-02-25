Spoiler alert: Don’t read if you haven’t seen the latest episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Another “Grey’s Anatomy” fan favourite is set to leave the show.

According to Deadline, Richard Flood will be the latest star to walk away from the beloved medical drama after playing Dr. Cormac Hayes for the past three seasons.

Thursday’s midseason premiere saw Hayes hand Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) his resignation, explaining how he had to return to Ireland with his kids.

The latest news from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital comes after that terrifying car crash in the winter finale in December that left Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) seriously injured.

Hunt was in the car with Hayes and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) when their driver suffered a stroke, resulting in the vehicle hanging off a cliff.

He convinced his fellow doctors to exit the car, sacrificing himself, but ended up surviving the fall.

Before the car fell down the cliff, Hunt confessed to Hayes that he’d given his patient Noah medication to help him die, asking Hayes to forget he’d ever told him, People reported.

“Noah was dying, you know that,” Hunt said. “He qualified for a Physician-Assisted Death.”

Hayes then questioned why he wanted him to forget about it then, to which Hunt replied: “Because his friends don’t come from states that allow death with dignity. I made him a promise and he made them a promise.”

“So you stole drugs and planned to pass them out like candy?” Hayes questioned. “You saved my life and I have to spend what’s left of it looking after my boys. I can’t go to prison. Come forward. Tell Bailey what you’ve done, what you plan to do next. The longer you hold this secret inside, the worse it’s going to get. Tell the truth so I don’t have to.”

All of this obviously played a part in Hayes’ decision to leave Grey Sloan.

See some of the fan reaction to his exit below.

