“Euphoria” star Chloe Cherry spoke candidly about how she’s handling her newfound fame in an interview with Variety.

The actress, who plays heroin addict Faye on the much-loved show, said of how she’s dealing with the ups and downs that come with the series’ success: “My fifteen minutes of fame have provoked a lot of positive responses and it feels insanely good. It feels unreal to have so many people say they love you on the show, it really does.

“At the same time, it’s crazy how many people talk about my lips being so big… The amount of headlines that I have seen and the amount of people posting and commenting about my lips has been surreal.”

Chloe Cherry on “Euphoria”. Credit: Eddy Chen/HBO

“It’s nuts because you have to realize that I got those lips at some point in my life and nobody reacted that way — at least not to my face.

“So, it’s weird to see memes and stuff about it because these topics of conversation are on my body and I didn’t totally comprehend what the big deal was. I swear nobody in my life was like, ‘Whoa Chloe those are insane.’ I guess this is what happens when you’re now known on a much larger scale,” the adult film star added.

This isn’t the first time a “Euphoria” cast member has commented on how trolls’ posts have affected them.

Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, broke down on Instagram last year after realizing that she was trending on Twitter “for being ugly.”

“I would never actually do this, like ever, but I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people,” the star said at the time. “And I know everyone says ‘you can’t read things, you shouldn’t read things,’ but I’m a f**king person.”

She added in the since-deleted video, “People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f**ked up.”