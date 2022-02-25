Click to share this via email

The Jeopardy studio is seen in this photo from the game show's website.

Fans of “Jeopardy!” just got to see an unlikely occurrence.

On Thursday night’s episode, contestant Christine Whelchel and reigning champ Henry Rozycki managed ended up with a rare tie after the Final Jeopardy round.

Welchel, a piano teacher from Tennessee, went into the round with the lead, sitting at $19,000. Rozycki sat just behind at $17,000, with the third contestant Patrick Byrnett way back at $8,800.

We had ourselves a tiebreaker today. What a nailbiter! pic.twitter.com/kPyswRCwVc — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 24, 2022

With the subject “Play Characters”, the contestants were given the clue: “A 1949 review noted the ‘wrong formulas for success’ of this character and ‘fatal misconceptions about his place in the scheme of things.”

All three correctly guessed the character Willy Loman, from the classic play Death of a Salesman, and thanks to their bets, Welchel and Rozycki both ended up with $34,000.

Fans, who rarely get to see a tie on the show, were excited by the result.

Oh my GOD #Jeopardy ended in a tie, what a great day — Abby (@abbylehman26) February 24, 2022

In all my years of watching #jeopardy I've never seen a tie till tonight. — PupChenzo (@PupChenzo) February 24, 2022

Oh my GOD there’s a TIE on Jeopardy that was exhilarating — Chase Laudenslager (@News2Chase) February 24, 2022

In accordance with the rules established in 2016, a tiebreaker round was introduced in order to declare a winner.

“I’m going to reveal a category and then read you a single clue,” host Ken Jennings said. “The first player to ring in with a correct response is our new Jeopardy! champion. Simple.”

“After its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of the fallen World War I soldiers,” was the clue, to which Whelchel buzzed in to correctly answer, “What is a poppy?”

Welchel finished the game victorious with $34,000 in prize money.