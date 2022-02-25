Neve Campbell has been asked to star in “Scream 6”.

The actress, who has played Sidney Prescott in all five movies so far after the first one premiered back in 1996, was asked about a possible sixth movie after the fifth one was recently released.

She said while attending the Mad Monster Party horror convention in Concord, North Carolina during a Q&A panel: “They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told,” People reported.

Campbell continued, “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on.

“You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

Campbell’s comments come after it was revealed Ghostface would be back for another instalment earlier this month.

With production already slated to begin this summer, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the collective Radio Silence will once again direct, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick returning to write the script. “Dawson’s Creek” creator Kevin Williamson – who wrote the original “Scream” script – will executive produce.

“Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the ‘Scream’ saga to life,” Radio Silence said in a statement, via The Hollywood Reporter.