As news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, celebrities have been sounding off about the crisis.

In a post on his social media accounts, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger got personal about his own experiences with war, and said that he stands with the people of Ukraine.

“I am not a foreign policy expert, so I will leave the analysis to smarter people than me,” he wrote. “I do know what it’s like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins. Everyone suffers.”

On Twitter, Schwarzenegger also sent his thoughts to Ukrainian boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, who have said they plan to take up arms against Russia.

On Twitter, Miley Cyrus shared her reaction to the crisis, recalling filming the video for her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attacked,” she wrote.

Jared Leto also tweeted out a message for his friends and family in Ukraine.

Many other stars shared messages of support for Ukraine on their Instagram Stories, including Kate Beckinsale, Michael Douglas, Shanina Sheik, Jamie Chung, Mandy Moore, Hailey Bieber and more.

On Thursday, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared video updates from Kyiv as areas around the city were being attacked.

