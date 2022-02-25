As news of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, celebrities have been sounding off about the crisis.

In a post on his social media accounts, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger got personal about his own experiences with war, and said that he stands with the people of Ukraine.

“I am not a foreign policy expert, so I will leave the analysis to smarter people than me,” he wrote. “I do know what it’s like to grow up after a war, in an occupied country, and I know that in war and its aftermath, no one wins. Everyone suffers.”

On Twitter, Schwarzenegger also sent his thoughts to Ukrainian boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, who have said they plan to take up arms against Russia.

Vitali and Wladimir @Klitschko, I am thinking of you, my friends. You were my heroes in the ring and you’re my heroes now. https://t.co/hR5U5llTwS — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 25, 2022

On Twitter, Miley Cyrus shared her reaction to the crisis, recalling filming the video for her song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

“I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attacked,” she wrote.

Jared Leto also tweeted out a message for his friends and family in Ukraine.

To my friends and family in Ukraine – my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/UXyu0lOzNa — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022

Many other stars shared messages of support for Ukraine on their Instagram Stories, including Kate Beckinsale, Michael Douglas, Shanina Sheik, Jamie Chung, Mandy Moore, Hailey Bieber and more.

On Thursday, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy shared video updates from Kyiv as areas around the city were being attacked.

