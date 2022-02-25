Benedict Cumberbatch’s newfound ranch skills came in handy recently.

The star chats to Graham Norton on the latest episode of his talk show, revealing how director Jane Campion had him really get into character to play his role as ranch owner Phil Burbank in “The Power of the Dog”.

Cumberbatch shares, “Jane encouraged me to stay in character. She was very secure about all the things I was insecure about and said, ‘Do whatever you have to do to feel ownership of this very different lived experience.’

“So, I went off to Montana for two months to find out what it is like to live on a ranch and to experience all those things you see in the film. It was incredible and so far from anything I have ever done.”

Cumberbatch continues, “I came back from shooting the film in August and we were off to the beach. To get there we had to cross a field and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn’t move, they were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves.

“I thought, ‘I can do this,’ and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, ‘That was incredible. Hey, aren’t you Sherlock?’ It was very un-Sherlock activity!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star speaks about his best actor Oscar nomination for his role in the film, along with the 11 other nods it received.

He tells Norton, “Whatever happens on the night the whole raft of those nominations are so richly deserved and obviously I am thrilled that the four of us as a cast are nominated.

“We are going to be awesome on that dance floor – it’s going to be great no matter what happens.”

This episode of “The Graham Norton Show” airs Saturday, March 5 at 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT on BBC First in Canada.