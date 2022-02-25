AnnaLynne McCord was mocked on Twitter Thursday for posting a video of herself reading a poem to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On the day that Putin ordered Russian military forces to invade Ukraine, McCord took to the social media site and recited the poem: “I’m so sorry that I was not your mother.

“If I was your mother you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise. Of nation sitting peaceful under a night sky,” she added in the video.

The “Nip/Tuck” star’s poem went on: “If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. So much laughter and joy, nothing would harm. I can’t imagine the stain. The soul-stealing pain that the little boy, you must have seen and believed and the formulation of thought quickly taught that you lived in a cruel, unjust world.

“Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you? Is this why you do not hide nor shy away from taking back the world? Was it because so early in life all that strife wracked your little body with fear?”

She said towards the end of the clip, “Oh, dear Mr. President Putin, if only I’d been your mother, perhaps the torture of unwrit youth would not within your heart imbue ascription to such fealty against that world that you thought was so cruel.”

See some of the reaction to the post below.

Dear @IAMannalynnemcc, I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. You would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light.

Never would I have named you AnnaLynne, well, maybe out of spite. So much laughter, never bitter,

and Nothing would make you post this to twitter. — Seth Everman (@SethEverman) February 24, 2022

Was going to do a dance to stop Putin but I think this 90210 actress nailed it. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) February 24, 2022

❤️ Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/NoOOmDsjDJ — Kate (@katebarstool) February 24, 2022

They should seriously play this on a loop on loudspeakers all over the Ukraine. The Russians would run back home and most likely Putin would kill himself. — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) February 24, 2022