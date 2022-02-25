Caitriona Balfe explained why she was in Los Angeles Thursday and not London for the “Outlander” season six premiere.

The actress, who stars as Claire Randall in the hit show alongside Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser, appeared at the U.K. event virtually while attending a bash held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California.

Balfe shared of her red carpet absence, “To all those saying it’s shameful I’m not there in person, I understand you’re disappointed but I also ask for some understanding as a new mom.

“I’m trying to do the best I can and not being able to fly across the world like I used to is a change but we are adapting…. I’ll be there virtually for red carpet and panel and it’s not @Outlander_STARZ‘s fault…

“We’re all trying to give you all the best experience we can in new and challenging circumstances.”

Balfe welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tony McGill in August, with her sharing at the time:

“Outlander” returns Sunday, March 6.