Dominic Fike dropped by Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, where he addressed fan theories about his character on “Euphoria”.

As viewers of the HBO hit are aware, Fike plays Elliot, the somewhat mysterious character met by Rue (Zendaya) during a New Year’s Eve party.

During Fike’s appearance, host Jimmy Fallon asked him about fan theories that his character is actually the long-lost brother of Nate (Jacob Elordi).

READ MORE: ‘Euphoria’ Star Chloe Cherry Responds To Trolls’ Comments About The Size Of Her Lips

“I’m not even gonna lie, I saw this one online,” Fike said. “I looked at it for awhile and there were so many things connecting and people talking about it through these Reddit threads. At the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?’”

Another theory posits that Elliot doesn’t actually exist, but is a figment of Rue’s imagination. Fike, however, dismissed that notion.

“You wish!” he said.

However, Fike did offer one concrete tidbit of info about his character, insisting that Elliot will “absolutely” be back for the show’s third season.