As the world reels at the Russian invasion of Ukraine, former heavyweight boxing champion Vitali Klitschko says he and his brother, Hall of Fame boxer Wladimir Klitschko, will take up arms to defend their homeland.

“I don’t have another choice, I have to do that,” declared Vitali Klitschko — who is now mayor of the city of Kyiv — in an interview with “Good Morning Britain”.

“I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people,” he added.

Describing the current situation as a “nightmare,” Klitschko said the declaration of war against his country is Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s attempt to rebuild the old Soviet Union. “We have to defend our families, defend our country,” he explained.

Meanwhile, his brother, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army earlier this month.

“The Ukrainian people are strong. And it will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal. A people longing for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people their brothers,” Wladimir Klitschko wrote in a post on LinkedIn, reported CNN.

“It knows that they basically do not want this war. The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy. But: Democracy is a fragile regime. Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone. Basically, there is no democracy without democrats.”

Singer-actress Hayden Panetierre took to Instagram to urge her followers to support Ukraine’s fight for its democracy, asking them to check in on the Klitschko brothers’ social media feeds for updates.