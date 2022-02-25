Manizha Dalerovna Sangin 'Manizha' of Russia during the 65th Eurovision Song Contest grand final held at Rotterdam Ahoy on May 21, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be down one big competitor.

On Friday, the European Broadcasting Union, who organize the contest, announced that Russia has been banned from this year’s competition over the country declaring war on Ukraine.

“The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has announced that no Russian act will participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest,” they said in a statement to Yahoo!. “The Executive Board of the EBU made the decision following a recommendation earlier today by the Eurovision Song Contest’s governing body, the Reference Group, based on the rules of the event and the values of the EBU.”

The statement continued, “The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU’s Television Committee. The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s Contest would bring the competition into disrepute. Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership. The EBU is an apolitical member organization of broadcasters committed to upholding the values of public service.”

Finally, the EBU said, “We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

Initially, the EBU had said Thursday, following the invasion, that both Russia and Ukraine would still be welcome to compete, but they have now evidently reversed course.

Russia has only won Eurovision once before, with the song “Believe” performed by Dima Bilan in 2008. Last year they placed ninth.

Ukraine has won twice, most recently in 2016 with Jamala’s song “1944”.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest is set to begin with the first semi-final round on May 10, with the final on May 14 in Turin, Italy.