Joy Behar is being called out after offensive comments she made about the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday’s edition of “The View”.

During the episode, the show’s hosts shared their feelings about Russia declaring war on Ukraine.

Whoopi Goldberg admitted “my stomach was all, like tight” while watching the news reports. Sunny Hostin noted that “Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and this is going to start a refugee crisis in Europe. We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. It’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

READ MORE: Joy Behar Admits She’s Apologized For Her ‘View’ Comments ‘Even If I Don’t Mean It’

Behar, however, appeared to make light of the crisis in Ukraine, resulting in backlash online. “Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you plan a trip, you want to go there,” she said. “[I wanted] to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic — and now this. It’s like, what’s going to happen there, too?”

Behar was slammed on Twitter, with numerous people mocking her for griping about a deadly war hampering her vacation plans.

Thoughts are with Joy and her family tonight at this difficult time — Peter O'Shea (@fandozzle) February 25, 2022

Awful night of sleep. Mind was racing. Restless, really. There's so much evil in the world. How did we get here? HOW DO WE GET JOY BEHAR ON VACATION TO ITALY. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) February 25, 2022

You almost have to respect Joy Behar’s unwavering commitment toward ensuring that boomers are the most hated generation alive pic.twitter.com/fw0cgEwc4I — Ida Tavakoli (@IdaTavakoli) February 24, 2022

Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy? https://t.co/957HDmgaF0 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 24, 2022

Take a moment today to remember the real victims of Russia attacking Ukraine… rich, elitist liberals like Joy Behar who might have their vacations to Italy interrupted. Thoughts and prayers. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2022

I aim to start a GoFundMe to send Joy Behar to Italy — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) February 25, 2022