Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev is using his platform to send a message about the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

After winning over his opponent Hubert Hurkacz and advancing to the finals in the Dubai Tennis Championships, the athlete signed the camera with something heavier than his autograph.

“No War Please” he wrote across the lens of the camera, pleading for an end to the violence.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev writes "No war please" on the camera following his advancement to the final in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/GQe8d01rTd — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 25, 2022

Commenting on the action after the match, TMZ reported he said, “You realize how important it is to have peace in the world and to respect each other no matter what, to be united.”

He added in a call for environmental conservation, continuing, “We should take care of our earth and of each other. This is the most important thing.”

Rublev’s fellow Russian athlete Daniil Medvedev echoed his thoughts.

“By being a tennis player, I want to promote peace all over the world,” Medvedev said. “It’s just not easy to hear all this news. I’m all for peace.”

While Rublev was proud of his placement in the finals, he urged the world to focus on bigger issues at the moment.

“In these moments, you realize that my match is not important,” said Rublev. “It’s not about my match, how it affects me. What’s happening is much more terrible.”

The No. 7 ranked tennis player in the world will play in the finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Feb. 26.